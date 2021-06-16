Heather Dubrow Is Returning to RHOC: See Where She Ranks Among the Other Housewives

Weitere : Heather Dubrow Returns to "RHOC" as Kelly, Braunwyn & Elizabeth Exit

Heather Dubrow is picking up her orange once more.

On Tuesday, June 15, E! News learned that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is returning to the Bravo hit for the 16th season. As fans of the docuseries well know, Heather, who is married to Botched doctor Terry Dubrow, left RHOC in 2017 after five seasons. And we've been missing the champagne-loving Housewife ever since.

Thankfully, the Bravolebrity has since confirmed the casting news herself. On the June 16 episode of her podcast, Heather Dubrow's World, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen said Heather's return was a "rumor verified."

Later on in the interview, Heather revealed that she was "excited," but also "mildly terrified." Regardless, the Bravo personality credited timing for her willingness to return.

"Now things are a little bit different," she explained. "My family's in a different place. My kids are a little bit older. The pandemic has sort of given me a different perspective on things. And then I started thinking about, 'How many times do you get to go back and try something again?'"