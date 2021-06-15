Chris Pratt Shares the Beautiful Lesson He Learned After Becoming a Dad of Two

Weitere : Chris Pratt Talks Fighting Aliens--and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Chris Pratt is both a father and a fighter—alien fighter, that is.

The Tomorrow War star revealed on the June 15 episode of E! News' Daily Pop that wife Katherine Schwarzenegger has already given him the best Father's Day present: life as a dad of two! The couple welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020; Pratt also is parent to eight-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

"The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child," Pratt told Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez. "When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like.' And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done.' Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mold."