See Fredrik Eklund Sell an Apartment to an Alpaca in Hilarious MDLNY Sneak Peek

Getting into a hairy situation.

Real estate super agent Fredrik Eklund has cornered the New York City property market and made his mark on Los Angeles real estate across the respective Million Dollar Listing franchises, but now Fredrik has to play the role of a new zoo tycoon.

In a hilarious clip from tomorrow's Million Dollar Listing New York episode on June 17, Fredrik might have his pickiest client yet: an alpaca named Bolero.

From his Beverly Hills home across the country, Fredrik uses a robot to show Manhattan apartments remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet Fredrik is getting frustrated with the distance. "I mean to be honest with you, this robot is a little underwhelming," Fredrik says in a confessional. "It's basically an iPad on a skinny stick."

Things get turned upside down when potential buyer Joey arrives with pet alpaca Bolero in tow. Fredrik remains unfazed, but Bolero is tougher than he looks.