4 ThingsThe Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Can't Live Without

Ever since JoJo Fletcher joined Bachelor Nation, fans have looked to her for style insights, home décor tips, and beauty product recommendations. She just seems to be an expert on a lot of things and someone who's always on the go, but when it comes down to it, she's all about the simple joys in life. Recently, she told E! News, "I feel the happiest when I'm surrounded by my closest family and friends- laughing and enjoying a fun game night in together. Usually accompanied by some vino."
The Bachelorette alum added, "I feel the most relaxed typically on Sunday nights. It's my day to knock things out and get my 'to-do' list done and prepped for the week ahead. It's also my laundry day and there is no better feeling than getting in bed, with freshly washed sheets, turning on my fav TV show, and laying down knowing I have nothing left lingering to be done. It's the best feeling ever!"
For the other days of the week, JoJo relies on her some of her must-have items to help her stay on top of it all, like comfortable shoes (that add some height) and her go-to workout shorts. Scroll below to learn more about her picks and why she adores them so much.
Marc Fisher Casara Slide Sandal
"White is so fresh for the Spring/Summer seasons so these slides will be the perfect addition to your closet. I love to throw these on with my favorite sundress."
They're also available in black. Use the promo code SELECTCOLLECT at checkout to get these for 20% off. These are a part of JoJo's DSW capsule collection. Click here to see more of JoJo's favorites for Spring/Summer footwear.
Franco Sarto Birch Slide Sandal
"If I can find a cute, comfortable sandal AND it gives me that extra height, I'm ALL about it. These are the perfect platform sandal that is great paired with jeans, shorts or a dress."
These are available in black, gold metallic snake print, green, and salmon print snake print. They're valued at $99, but you can get them for $48 if you use the promo code SELECTCOLLECT at checkout.
Free People Movement The Way Home Shorts
"I love a high-waisted work out short and these are my go-to"
And there are so many options to choose from, with plenty of solid colors, prints, and colorblock styles.
COA Burger
"My favorite meal of the moment," JoJo said about the burgers at COA, a restaurant in Dorado, Puerto Rico.
COA has breakfast, seafood, steak, and so much more. Click here to see why other restaurant goers love it just as much as JoJo does.
If you're looking for more JoJo-approved finds, check out her chic (yet affordable) home décor picks from Amazon.