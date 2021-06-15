Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Shares Update From the Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Weitere : Soccer Star Christian Erikson in Stable Condition After Collapsing

When it comes to his recovery, Christian Eriksen is giving a thumbs up.



While the soccer star remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Euro 2020's Denmark game against Finland on June 12, he's remaining positive. "Hello everyone," he wrote in a June 15 Instagram post alongside a smiling selfie. "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I'm fine, under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches."



The good news coming directly from the sports star in the form of a selfie can also be seen as a collective sigh of relief for fans around the world after his health scare during the Euro 2020 game against Finland late last week. The 29-year-old athlete appeared to struggle in the middle of the game as he walked towards the sideline and while making his way over, fell to the ground—prompting his teammates to immediately rush to his side.