The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Mocks Cody and Sandy the Blow-Up Doll After Stunning Dismissal

Weitere : "Bachelorette" Hosts Tayshia & Kaitlyn Talk Katie's Sex-Positivity

One guy just blew his chances with Katie Thurston, and the star of The Bachelorette couldn't be happier to take the wind out of his sails.

During the ABC dating series' Monday, June 14 episode, the tension between Aaron and Cody, which was hinted at in last week's premiere, came to a head during the mud-wrestling group date that saw the two of them paired up for an intense one-on-one match. Aaron emerged victorious and was named the date's winner, and immediately afterward, Katie pulled him aside to delve into why the two men had such frayed feelings.

"We knew each other before, and so I was surprised to see him here, actually, but we're not really cool," Aaron explained to her. "I know he really wants to become famous or get on the show for those reasons."

Katie then relayed Aaron's concerns to Cody, who previously had been best known for his curious decision to bring a blow-up doll named Sandy with him in the limo, and also stood out for his equally curious job title of "zipper sales manager."