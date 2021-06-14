Paris Jackson Says Childhood Paparazzi Encounters Caused Her to Suffer From "Severe Paranoia"

Weitere : Paris Jackson Shuts Down Emile Hirsch Relationship Rumors

As a child, Paris Jackson wore masks when in the public with her pop star father Michael Jackson, but hiding her face did nothing to shield her from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Now 23 years old, Paris tells Red Table Talk's Willow Smith she believes she has "standard PTSD," according to NBC News. She explains, "I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included."

The model illustrates the way this impacts her daily life, saying, "I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic."

Paris has taken back control of her life in some aspects, however, revealing she makes people sign a non-disclosure agreement before entering her home.

And though the singer likes her privacy, she's open about her romantic relationships and sexuality. Paris admits her interest in both men and women caused tension between her and relatives, save for her brothers Michael Joseph "Prince" Jackson Jr. and Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson II, who are a source of strength.