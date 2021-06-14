Kendall Jenner "Had a Rule" About Sharing Her Love Life on KUWTK, Executive Producer Reveals

When it came to filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner had one request.
According to Farnaz Farjam, an executive producer for the beloved E! series, the 25-year-old supermodel was open to documenting her day-to-day for the show except for one area: her love life.
During an interview on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast, Farnaz detailed Kendall's "rule" and why she decided to exclude that from the series in the first place.
"Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show," she explained, adding, "Because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."
Even up until KUWTK's end, in which the final episode of the series aired last week, Kendall's romances never unraveled onscreen.
As Farnaz noted, there was also a time when Kylie Jenner decided to take a step back from the spotlight and didn't really showcase her past relationship with Travis Scott on the show.
"I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out," the executive producer said. "But they were at an age...like, if you think about when you're a young adult coming into your adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you."
She added, "Kylie did share her relationship with Tyga. We showed their relationship quite a bit on Keeping Up, and then Travis didn't really want to participate."
Of course, Kendall wasn't the only one to make specific decisions about the show. While the famous family has documented their many highs and many lows, the executive producer said the Kardashian-Jenners were heavily involved in the post-production process.
"They weigh in a lot in edit," Farnaz explained. "And, ironically, they're very open with their own mistakes and their own feelings."
She pointed out that they are also aware of how everyone is portrayed, sharing, "They're also very thoughtful about how they position a lot of other people. They know they're there to share their feelings and share their journey, but they try to do it without trying to make other people look bad."
According to Farnaz, part of the reason the family is extra mindful about their onscreen image is because of the constant scrutiny and judgment they've faced over the years.
"With more fame and more people judging you, watching you, talking about you, they got a little bit more guarded," she described. "And I think that part became harder."
The Kardashian-Jenners will soon close their KUWTK chapter with a two-part reunion hosted by Andy Cohen, which is scheduled to debut on Thursday, June 17.
Back in September, the family announced that they would be saying, "goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
