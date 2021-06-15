See Carson Kressley Give Queer Eye's Jai Rodriguez a Stunning 40th Birthday Makeover

Weitere : 3 Accessories Every 40-Year-Old Man Should Own

In the catchy words of Carson Kressley, "Cinder-fella" has arrived!

This week's highly anticipated Reunion Road Trip episode on June 17 reunites the original cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy to celebrate star Jai Rodriguez's 40th birthday. An exclusive sneak peek shows fan favorite Carson Kressley gifting Jai what he believes to be the perfect present: A makeover!

With co-stars Kyan Douglas and Thom Filicia looking on, Carson selects different staple pieces for Jai to update his wardrobe. "Seeing all the fun, amazing, celebrator, very spirited clothes that Jai has and then trying to steer him into the 40-year-old version of what a guy his age would probably look best in," Carson sums up his gift.

Yet Jai is a little skeptical about letting Carson takeover the makeover: "I always feel like I'm trying to be the furthest away from what Carson would organically want to put me in because I'm the younger brother," he confesses to the camera. "That's like my form of rebellion."