Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham "Break the Internet" With Surprise Vampire Diaries Reunion

One fang-tastic reunion!

Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham delighted Vampire Diaries fans with their surprise hang out on Sunday, June 13. Taking to Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old Canadian actress teased that she was in the mood to have a little fun.

"Surprise Sunday Funday," Nina captioned her video.

The CW star then began to explain her weekend plans, sharing in a short clip, "So I was sitting here on a Sunday, just chilling, and I thought to myself, 'Can I break the internet?'"

"And then I thought, 'Yes, I think I can break the internet,'" she continued, before revealing that Kat was sitting beside her the whole time. "Consider yourself broken, internet."

"I love you so much," the 31-year-old star told Nina and sweetly kissed her on the forehead.

Naturally, Nina's prediction was correct. On her main Instagram feed, the Degrassi alum posted a selfie with Kat and many of her followers gushed over their reunion in the comments section.