Gwen Stefani’s Diamond Band Sparks Blake Shelton Wedding Speculation

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani already Mr. and Mrs.?
The "Rich Girl" icon is turning heads after she debuted what appears to be an extravagant wedding band on that finger, alongside her engagement ring from her Voice co-star.
On Saturday, June 12, Gwen was photographed with her new bling during an outing with Blake and her 7-year-old son, Apollo, in Santa Monica, Calif. The couple was matching in jeans, baggy navy shirts and baseball caps for their family time. Her trucker cap radiated positivity with a joyful "somewhere over the rainbow" graphic.
They reportedly just returned from his family ranch in Oklahoma, per Page Six. Notably, that's also where Gwen, 51, and Blake, 44, got engaged last October.
Her new band appears to feature at least four diamonds, which pair perfectly with her massive square diamond engagement ring (that alone is estimated to humbly measure between six and eight carats).
Three days ago, wedding speculation was further fueled by Gwen's not-so-cryptic Instagram post. She shared a pic of herself sipping a glass of wine and captioned it, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED."
The snapshot was from her surprise bridal shower, as E! News reported last week. "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate...I'm getting married!" she wrote on social media, adding that she was "feeling loved, feeling blessed" by her friends and family before she tied the knot.
At the time, Heidi Klum and Vanessa Bryant sent their love on Instagram, but Gwen hasn't posted to the feed since.
About three weeks ago, Blake teased their wedding plans during an interview with USA Today, sharing, "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great."
He went on, "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.'"
The country star said his bride was "having a blast" planning their special day.
Though details haven't been revealed about the big day (if it has, in fact, already happened), Blake told Jimmy Fallon last month that their first dance song would be "If You Leave" from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack. As he explained, "I swear, I have it right here. We talked about this, we both love the song, we're both fans of the '80s, why not?"
The eight-time Grammy nominee previously revealed he wanted to get married this summer.
Take a look at her new ring above and see for yourself.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.