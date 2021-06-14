Inside Ben Affleck's Intimate Family Dinner With Jennifer Lopez and Her Kids

Weitere : Is Jennifer Lopez Wearing Ben Affleck's Flannel?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance has officially become a family affair.

Over the weekend, Hollywood's hot new couple headed to Nobu in Malibu for an evening out along the coast. And while the night was a birthday celebration for J.Lo's sister Linda Lopez, pop culture fans can't help but notice the major relationship milestone that just occurred.

According to an eyewitness, Ben arrived to the restaurant with Jennifer and her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

"Ben and Jen sat next to each other and Max and Emme were on each side of them," an eyewitness revealed. "Ben was grinning ear to ear. He sipped a diet coke and was laughing across the table with everyone. He fit in well and everyone seemed to love having him around."

According to our source, the couple also didn't shy away from some serious PDA. In photos obtained by Page Six, Ben and J.Lo exchanged kisses on the lips during dinner. As for the singer's kids, they appeared to get along well with mom's special guest.