Beyoncé Shares Touching 4th Birthday Tribute to Twins Rumi and Sir

It's Beyoncé's twins' birthday, but the proud mom is the one feeling lucky today.

The 39-year-old music superstar posted a heartfelt message to her personal website on Sunday, June 13 to mark Rumi and Sir's 4th birthday. Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, who also share 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed the twins on June 13, 2017.

"What's better than 1 gift... 2," the star wrote over a black background. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir."

It's not a big surprise that Bey and Jay have yet to post images of Rumi and Sir on their special day, as the parents tend to be quite private when it comes to sharing glimpses of the little ones.

On March 31, the "Formation" vocalist offered a rare look at her twins during a day out in Malibu, Calif, with her three children, where they enjoyed a meal at popular Japanese restaurant Nobu and played in the ocean. However, Rumi and Sir's faces weren't visible in the images.