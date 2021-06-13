Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter Coco's 17th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo

Weitere : Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic "Friends" Apartment

Courteney Cox is a proud mom to a very "wise" 17 year old.

On June 13, the Friends alum—who recently reunited with her former castmates for an HBO Max special—took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos of her daughter Coco Arquette, who is her only child with her former husband David Arquette.

In the caption of the post, Courteney gushed, "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much."

Courteney also took to her Instagram Story to further spread the birthday love, writing in one post, "Happy birthday to my coconut. She's the best kind of nut!"

The Scream actress' celebrity friends also shared their well wishes in the comments section. Mary McCormack wrote, "Happy birthday sweet Coco. We love you!" Busy Philipps shared, "Happy Birthday Coco! Always the sweetest kid." Leslie Mann dropped several heart-eyed emojis, while Sara Foster added hearts to show her support.