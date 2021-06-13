Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Comments on Baby Lili and Makes Accusation About Oprah

Weitere : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Names Daughter After Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has expressed hope of reconciling with his estranged daughter and her husband Prince Harry's and meeting both their kids, including their newborn daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a new interview, the 76-year-old reiterated an apology to the couple over their family rift while also accusing Oprah Winfrey of exploitation following her bombshell interview with the pair in March and a separate sit-down with Harry for an Apple TV+ series, both of which have fueled a massive PR crisis for the royal family.

During their joint sit-down, a pregnant Meghan and Harry voiced criticism of the monarchy, which they left more than a year ago. They also told Oprah they were expecting a baby sister for 2-year-old son Archie Harrison. Lili was born earlier this month in Southern California, less than five hours away from Thomas' beachfront home in Mexico. In his interview with Australian TV show 60 Minutes, broadcast in full on Sunday, June 13, Thomas revealed how he found out about his granddaughter's birth.

"No phone calls," the 76-year-old retired Hollywood lighting director said. "I just heard it on the radio."