Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Goes Instagram Official With Mystery Boyfriend

Madison LeCroy has found her Southern Charm.
After teasing that she was no longer single back in April, the Bravo star took to Instagram on Sunday, June 13 to put her new romance on display. The reality TV personality shared several behind-the-scenes moments of her enjoying a beach day with her boyfriend, whose identity is still unknown.
"Madhappy," Madison captioned her post and revealed they were in Lake Tahoe, Calif.
In one photo, the Southern Charm star had her arm wrapped around her boyfriend's neck, as they both smiled for the camera while on a boat ride. In another image, the two lovebirds snuck in a kiss, further confirming their relationship.
What's more? Madison showed off an interesting jewelry piece in all of her pictures. The 30-year-old salon owner donned a shiny gold band on that finger, which sparked engagement rumors in the comments section.
"Engaged????" one follower wrote, with another replying, "Is that a wedding band?"
Someone else chimed in, "I got engaged with this ring too. congrats."
Other Instagram users pointed out just how much Madison's boyfriend resembles her Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover—who previously called Madison a "f--king home-wrecker" and accused her of cheating on his best friend Austen Kroll with a married MLB star. At the time, many believed she was seeing Alex Rodriguez on the down-low while he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez. However, they both denied the cheating allegations.
As one person wrote on Madison's post, "looks just like Craig." Another cheekily added, "Is that Craig?"
Of course, many gushed over her relationship, with a fan responding, "Congratulations! Madhappy looks good on you."
"FINALLY you have a boyfriend that is as beautiful as you are!" one person shared, with another commenting, "About time!! You deserve a MAN that can put that gorge smile on your face!!!"
Just two months ago, Madison revealed that she had found her special someone. Although she played coy on Instagram about who she was dating, she confirmed her new romance.
"Let's root for each other and watch each other grow," she wrote in April.
When one follower teased that she and Alex could be together following his breakup with J.Lo, Madison shut down the comment by announcing that she was very much taken.
"Mmmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you," the user replied, to which she responded, "I have a boyfriend!"
This marks Madison's first serious relationship since splitting with boyfriend and Southern Charm co-star, Austen. Last December, the duo decided to call it quits after two years together.
"We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he," the beauty guru told Us Weekly at the time. "So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him."
Madison explained that the coronavirus pandemic only made things worse, sharing, "I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger."
"We weren't even in quarantine together," she admitted. "We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was."
As she described of their situation, "Austin took his quarantine a little differently than I did—or, a lot different. I had a lot more time on my hands to kind of see what he does in a day versus what I'm trying to do. So, I think we're just on two different wavelengths."
Looks like Madison has officially moved on!