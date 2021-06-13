Alex Rodriguez Honors Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis Amid Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck

Weitere : Alex Rodriguez DENIES Reaching Out to Madison LeCroy After J.Lo Split

Alex Rodriguez is celebrating a very special ex—just not his most recent one, Jennifer Lopez.

The MLB star, who split from J.Lo in April, took to his Instagram Story on June 12 to share pics of himself hanging out, and working out, with Cynthia Scurtis, who he was married to from 2002 to 2008. The couple share their daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

One pic features Cynthia helping Alex out with a knee issue. He captioned the photo, "Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls…wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL."

The pair reunited for Rodrigo Garduño's popular Miami-based fitness program 54D. Alex is a longtime fan of the high-intensity group fitness regimen, as are stars like Adriana Lima.

It wasn't just Alex and Cynthia getting their sweat on, however. According to an Instagram post from Alex, he was celebrating the end of a nine-week fitness journey, which included 22 classmates. Cynthia's husband, Miami-based realtor Angel Nicolas, also joined the exes in completing the intense regimen, as did Alex's sister Susy, who he said "lost 20 lbs. and looks and feels better than ever."