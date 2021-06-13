The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Is Pregnant 3 Years After Losing Twins

Baby on board!
Bachelor Nation star Vienna Girardi announced she's expecting, which comes a little over three years after she opened up about suffering a pregnancy loss while she was carrying twin girls. The reality TV personality, who earned Jake Pavelka's final rose on the 14th season of the ABC dating series, took to Instagram to share the baby news.
"Heaven's [rainbow emoji] and Mommy's [red heart]!" she began her caption on Sunday, June 13. "I can't wait to meet you. I have waited my whole life for you!"
The Bachelor alum also paid tribute to her late twins by sharing a photo of her baby's onesie, which read, "Handpicked for Earth by my sisters, Gia and Mia in heaven."
At this time, Vienna is keeping details of her little one under wraps—like how far along she is in her pregnancy, her baby's expected due date and more. However, the 35-year-old entrepreneur did reveal that she and her BFF and former Miss United States winner, Rachael Todd, are on this pregnancy journey together.
"Getting to experience this with my best friend is the best part," Vienna shared on Instagram Stories.
Additionally, the ABC star explained that she's excited to finally share her pregnancy news with her followers.
"I have been waiting so long to tell you all about this tiny surprise!" she wrote, adding, "First, thank you all for the support, love and prayers over the years!"
In another Instagram Story, Vienna posted a colorful sign that read, "Rainbow Baby."
Back in August 2017, the Florida-based realtor opened up about losing her twins at 18 weeks.
"On Aug 3rd, I went in for an ultra sound bc the Perinatologist notice one of my twins had more fluids than the other which was the first sign of TTTS (Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome) this is when one twin takes more nutrients than the other," she shared at the time. "They said that it did look like it had improved over the last week though. Unfortunately, that was not the case and that evening my water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them."
Vienna also noted that she almost lost her life, explaining, "The doctors had warned me that if I did not go into labor and deliver the babies, I was taking the chance of risking my own life and causing an infection in my uterus but they could not survive at only 18 weeks. I did everything to save them but their hearts stopped beating on day two which is also when I went into a septic shock with 104 fever."
The reality TV personality shared that her little ones passed away on Aug. 5, 2017.
"RIP My Sweet Angels Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart," she wrote. "I thank you all for your support and prayers but I would appreciate it if at this time everyone can respect my privacy and allow me to grieve."
Vienna isn't the only star to celebrate her rainbow baby. Click here to see the list of moms who welcomed rainbow babies.