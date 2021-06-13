Queen Elizabeth II Hosts President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at Windsor Castle

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had quite the royal engagement this week.

On Sunday, June 13, the couple met with Queen Elizabeth II in her home at Windsor Castle. The Queen, who recently lost her husband, Prince Philip, and celebrated the arrival of her great granddaughter Lilibet from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wore a pink floral dress and matching hat to greet the couple. Jill wore a powder blue suit, while the POTUS sported a dark suit with a blue necktie.

Prior to the meeting, Jill told reporters, "Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the Queen. That's an exciting part of the visit for us. We've looked forward to this for weeks and now it's finally here. It's a beautiful beginning."

This marks the first time that the Queen, 95, has had a private meeting with a political leader since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it was not the first time she was in the presence of the current first family. Earlier this week, she met the Bidens at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, alongside a slew of other world leaders. Also in attendance at the event was her son Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and grandson Prince William's wife Kate Middleton.