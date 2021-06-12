Angelina Jolie Is Spotted Leaving Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller's Apartment Building

Weitere : Angelina Jolie Poses for Buzz-Worthy National Geographic Pic

Bennifer 2.0 aside, is there going to be a Crash & Burn reboot as well?

Because on the night of Friday, June 11, Angelina Jolie was spotted entering and exiting an apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York, where her first ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, who famously co-starred with her in the 1995 movie Hackers, has a $3 million home, according to public records. Page Six posted photos of the actress on Saturday, June 12.

The 46-year-old star was incognito in a long tan trench coat and face mask. In the photos, she is seen entering the entrance of the building carrying a Louis Vuitton purse and a bottle of Peter Michael wine, which typically cost a couple hundred dollars. She is also pictured exiting the structure. Page Six reported that Jolie left after three hours, around 10:30 p.m.

The following morning, the 48-year-old British-born actor went for a jog in the rain in the same neighborhood, Page Six reported, along with a photo of him running.

The actress and the Elementary alum, who have remained friendly since their 1999 divorce, have not commented on the report or the photos.