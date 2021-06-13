KardashiansKanye & IrinaPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Every Time Beyoncé Gave Us a Rare Look Into Rumi and Sir's Lavish World

Beyoncé's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, are 4 years old! From splashing around in the water to making adorable cameos in Black Is King take a look at their cutest moments.

von Alyssa Morin Jun 13, 2021
Hold Up: Beyoncé's twins are turning 4!

It seems like it was just yesterday the Grammy winner welcomed her twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, with her husband Jay-Z. But on Sunday, June 13, the little ones will celebrate their 4th birthday.

At this time, it's unclear what plans the family has for Rumi and Sir's big day. But knowing The Lion King actress, we have a hunch it will be an extra special celebration.

For the most part, the "Mood 4 Eva" singer has kept her twins out of the public eye over the years. While she's posted rare photos of Rumi and Sir on social media, the Ivy Park founder recently shared more insight into her family life with her twins and 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

"I have become a better listener...My best advice is to love them harder than ever," Beyoncé told British Vogue last October. "I let my daughter know that she is never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate her thoughts and feelings, and I check in with her to understand how this is affecting her."

foto
Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

The proud mom also revealed the new routine she and her children created as they were hunkered at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"My kids and I came up with 'Fashion Fridays,'" she shared. "Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other's pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to laugh off this crazy year together."

From the looks of the behind-the-scenes pics Beyoncé has shared, her little ones are following in her fashionable footsteps.

Scroll through our gallery below to swoon over the star's adorable family moments with her twins!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Gilded in Gold

While pregnant with her twins, the award-winning singer gave an incredible performance at the 2017 Grammys. It's safe to say Rumi and Sir Carter had the best seats in the house!

Instagram
One-Month Milestone

A month after welcoming her twins, the proud mom took to Instagram to gush over the babies. She wrote, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today."

Beyonce.com
All Smiles

The Houston native flashes a huge smile as she carries her babies.

beyonce.com
Splashing Around

The twins adorably take a dip in the ocean in matching outfits.

Beyonce.com
Daddy's Girl

The father-daughter duo looks at the amazing views as they enjoy a boat ride together.

Instagram
New Year, New Footage

The "Spirit" singer kicked off 2021 with a sweet video that captured heartwarming moments with her family. "Cheers to a New Year Beyhive," she captioned her Instagram. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity."

Birthday Beauty

To celebrate her 38th birthday, the award-winning singer shared behind-the-scenes pics of how she rang in her special day. In one photo, her kids help her blow out her candles.

Disney+
Sweet Shout-Out

The "Black Parade" singer honors her son during the Black Is King visual album, writing, "And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon. Bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."

 

 

Disney+
Black Is King Cameo

A family affair! Beyoncé strikes a pose with her daughters, as well as her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, during the "Brown Skin Girl" music video in Black Is King.

 

 

Disney+
Mini-Me

A moment that's too cute for words!

Instagram
Life's a Beach!

In March 2021, The Lion King actress shared rare photos of her little ones enjoying a beach day in Malibu, Calif.

