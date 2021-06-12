The Bachelor's Colton Underwood's Grandmother Helps Him Choose Men on Tinder

Weitere : Colton Underwood Returns to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

Colton Underwood, the first openly gay Bachelor star, is on Tinder and has enlisted the help of someone very special to choose a potential date: His grandmother.

The 29-year-old, who led the franchise's 23rd season in 2019, shared on his Instagram page a video of the two browsing photos of men on the dating app on Friday, June 11, almost two months after he came out publicly.

"Nana helps me swipe on tinder," Underwood wrote. "My nana is picky, honest and blunt. but after we stopped filming she said 'im not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and i want someone to make you very happy.' we all need a nana in our lives [heart emoji]."

In the video, Underwood's grandmother is extremely unimpressed with the majority of matches he shows her, and also tells him to swipe slower if he wants her "true assessment."

"No, god no. No," she says, laughing as he browses the user photos. "No, no. Oh my god! No, he looks good and everything but he's too old for you."