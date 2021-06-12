The Bachelor's Colton Underwood's Grandmother Helps Him Choose Men on Tinder

Colton Underwood, the first openly gay Bachelor star, is on Tinder and has enlisted the help of someone very special to choose a potential date: His grandmother.
The 29-year-old, who led the franchise's 23rd season in 2019, shared on his Instagram page a video of the two browsing photos of men on the dating app on Friday, June 11, almost two months after he came out publicly.
"Nana helps me swipe on tinder," Underwood wrote. "My nana is picky, honest and blunt. but after we stopped filming she said 'im not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and i want someone to make you very happy.' we all need a nana in our lives [heart emoji]."
In the video, Underwood's grandmother is extremely unimpressed with the majority of matches he shows her, and also tells him to swipe slower if he wants her "true assessment."
"No, god no. No," she says, laughing as he browses the user photos. "No, no. Oh my god! No, he looks good and everything but he's too old for you."
She later finds a couple of "maybes" and shuts down the possibility of a 40-year-old, declaring, "They're all so old."
"Now do you see why I'm single?" Underwood asks, to which his grandmother laughs and replies, "Yeah."
Underwood came out publicly as gay in mid-April in a Good Morning America interview, almost a year after he and Cassie Randolph, who he picked as the winner on The Bachelor, tcalled it quits after less than two years together. Their breakup was ugly: A few months after they announced their split, she obtained a restraining order against the reality star, accusing him of "stalking" and "harassing" her.
Randolph later dropped the restraining order. Underwood then said in a statement that the two "were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," adding, "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."
In May, Underwood talked to Variety about his life before and after he came out publicly and also said he had a few sexual experiences with men before joining The Bachelorette as a contestant in 2018, the year before he starred on The Bachelor.
"I'll say this. I was 'the Virgin Bachelor,'" he said, referring to how he was marketed on the latter show, "but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette."
He continued, "When I say ‘hookups,' not sex. I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that."
Underwood does not, however, feel comfortable over-sharing about his love life. Also in May, during an Instagram Q&A, he shut down a fan over a question about how many men he has hooked up with.
"Questions like this are inappropriate," he replied. "I understand you might know me from the bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set boundaries and I'm respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life."
He continued, "I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life. It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it [or] the network would be mad. I know differently now. I'll share what I want and this won't be one of those things."