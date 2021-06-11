Amy Winehouse's Best Friend Claims Her Being "Hounded" By Paparazzi Led to Her Death

Weitere : Celebrating Amy Winehouse's Birthday: E! News Rewind

Tyler James will never forget the day he came home to learn his best friend Amy Winehouse had died of alcohol poisoning.

As he tells The Sunday Times, just two days prior before she died of alcohol poisoning, he left the flat they shared in Camden Square as an act of tough love in the hopes she'd cease her drinking. James says, "I was running out of ideas."

It was just one of the many tactics James used to help his friend get back on the straight and narrow. He recalls, "Amy was my world. I never have had that connection with someone again and I never will. I loved her. I was on a mission. I had a task. I had a job [to make her well] and that's all I wanted to do."

And the 27-year-old singer tried to go sober, according to James. He describes "how hard she had worked to come off drugs," and she was close to "being healthy," but he also notes how difficult it was "to go through that in front of people."

He remembers the paparazzi were always stationed outside their home, saying, "It was like a film premiere out there."