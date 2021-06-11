Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months

Raven-Symoné has dropped a large amount of weight, although her dieting method is likely to raise some eyebrows.
On Friday, June 11, the 35-year-old former Disney Channel star announced on Good Morning America that she has lost 30 pounds in three months, during which she has gone on fasts.
"I am low-carb as much as I can be," she said. "I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and...break-fast."
Raven-Symoné also goes on longer breaks between meals. She spoke to GMA on the third day of a fast, a weight loss method she told the outlet she's carefully educated herself on. She said she sustains herself by drinking a lot of water and electrolytes and also incorporates bone broth in her diet.
Raven-Symoné clarified that that her regimen works for her, adding, "I don't try to speak for anybody else." She also added, "I'm not over here trying to be a little twig," she just wants to "make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age."
In late May, the 35-year-old former Disney Channel star revealed on Instagram Live she dropped 28 pounds. "On another note, pounds down, pounds down!" she said in the video, which showed her with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. "Check out the chin, babe. You see that chin?"
This is not the first time Raven-Symoné has lost a large amount of weight. After That's So Raven ended its four-season run in 2007, the actress went on an acting hiatus and dropped 70 pounds. She was later put off by the positive reactions she received.
"The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging," she said on GMA. "[After I lost weight] I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I'm like, 'Wow, now you want to look at me because I'm skinny, thanks.'"