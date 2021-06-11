Is Jana Kramer Dating Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn? See Her Answer

Weitere : Jana Kramer "Happy" Seeing Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn

Perhaps not single for long.

Only a day after teasing her hot girl summer status on E! News' Daily Pop, Jana Kramer exclusively confirmed her budding romance with Bachelor Nation's Graham Bunn.

"OK, sure we are in an entanglement," Jana smiled on this morning's June 11 episode. "We are dancing the line of friends. We are dancing the line, and I am happy."

Just call Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester "Justin Sleuth-vester" from now on. The E! personality shared side-by-side Instagram photos of Jana and Graham seemingly on the same couch together. Fans have similarly called out the duo's flirtations on social media. Graham even once commented that he would be "a lucky man to have someone like" Jana.

So how did this maybe-couple first meet? The One Tree Hill alum pop singer has known Graham for seven years through his work at a country radio station. "We are still friends and we're just friendly," she added.