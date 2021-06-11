Harry Potter's Tom Felton Has a Malfoy Family Reunion With Bertie Gilbert

His father will hear about this!

Draco Malfoy—er, Tom Felton—just reunited with his onscreen son a whole decade after the final Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows film debuted.

The surprise encounter (which was no doubt made possible by the use of a Time-Turner) took place at the Backyard Cinema in Wandsworth Plain, London, where Tom was seeing the new In the Heights movie by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Who should Tom be seated next to at the theater? None other than Bertie Gilbert, the actor who played Draco's young son, Scorpius, in the epilogue scene of Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Tom, 33, shared a photo of the two Slytherins on their night out, writing, "When Draco sat next to Scorpius. Completely by chance!" He added, "Was such a lovely coincidence before sitting down to watch."

In the pic, The Flash actor pointed to Bertie's phone, which displayed a throwback picture of the entire Malfoy clan by the Hogwarts Express on the movie set. Just 14 years old when Part 2 premiered, Bertie looked all grown up, sporting black framed glasses and a floppy 'do.