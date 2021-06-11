Bachelor Nation's Lauren Bushnell Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chris Lane

Weitere : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Lauren Bushnell is officially a mom.

The Bachelor alum announced to Instagram on Thursday, June 10 that she and husband Chris Lane welcomed a baby boy named Dutton Walker Lane on June 8. She shared pics of herself and Chris holding the little one, and the proud mom could be seen wearing a necklace that read "Dutton."

"Dutton Walker Lane [white heart emoji] born June 8th, 2021," Lauren captioned her post. "Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!"

For his part, Chris shared footage to his Instagram account of himself holding his newborn son, adding, "Words can't describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers [prayer hands emoji] I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world."

Lauren, who was previously engaged to Ben Higgins after the two met on his season of The Bachelor, married country singer Chris Lane in a private Nashville ceremony in 2019. Chris popped the question to Lauren earlier that year by playing her his song "Big, Big Plans," which he wrote specifically for his now wife.