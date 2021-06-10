Tan France is Leaning on Gigi Hadid For Baby Advice And Shares “Ludicrous” Parenting Choice He’s Avoiding

Weitere : Tan France Becomes U.S. Citizen, Excited to Vote

There's no need for parenting books when you've got Gigi Hadid on speed dial.

Tan France already knows he'll be leaning on the new mom when he welcomes his first son with husband Rob later this year. In April, Tan announced the couple is expecting via surrogate, while the model gave birth to Khai last September.

The Queer Eye star, 38, reveals he's been lucky enough to get stellar parenting advice from Gigi, sharing exclusively with E! News, "Even though it sounds ridiculous to say, when the baby comes, my go-tos will be the likes of Gigi" and more A-listers who recently became parents.

He explains, "We're all going through the baby process at the same time, so we've all been in touch about it. So, anyone who is literally going through that process right now is invaluable to me."

In fact, Gigi was the first one to send him a baby care package a few weeks after they found out they were expecting. "She sent me many things that she thinks I would love," he gushes. "After she had her baby, she learned that these things are essential. So, things like that are really valuable to be. It's not necessarily I need or want fancy things; I just like practical things to make my life a little bit easier and to make life a little bit more comfortable."