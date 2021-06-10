Lori Harvey Reveals Why She Took the "High Road" After Ex Future Dissed Her and Michael B. Jordan

As Michelle Obama says, "When they go low, we go high."
This is Lori Harvey's philosophy when it comes to any speculation about her personal life, particularly as it relates to ex-boyfriend Future. The 24-year-old model and rapper dated for a few months before going their separate ways last August. Neither addressed their failed romance, but Future appears to be a bit bitter about their split.
Two weeks ago, the rapper slighted Lori and her current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. In 42 Dugg's extended version of the song "Maybach," Future rapped, "Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her."
As usual, Lori chose not to address the slight and her latest interview with Bustle explains her silence. She explains to the outlet, "I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation."
Lori thinks her followers appreciate this about her, saying, "I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what's going on."
She adds, "I like to just give enough."
This is also a part of Lori's personality, too. She shares she's not exactly shy, but she is "the type of person where I have to kind of feel you out and get to know you, and then I get comfortable and then my crazy kind of shows."
And though her father is Steve Harvey, sharing the spotlight is still "new" for the model. She says, "It's definitely something I'm growing into because I'm very private. So just figuring out that sweet spot of giving enough, but still keeping a majority of [me] for me."
Michael is the same way, she says, describing how they "have a conversation" when they want to post pictures of each other. "I think we're both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?" she reveals.
Prior to her relationship with the Black Panther actor, Lori hesitated to post pictures of her significant others. Now, she feels differently thanks to her "super humble" boyfriend.
"I think just as I've gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it's a more serious relationship," she explains, adding her family already loves him. "It was easy."
So easy in fact, Steve has been singing his praises of the actor on national television. In March, the Family Feud host gushed about Lori's boyfriend, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "He is one of the nicest guys, man... I just can't find nothin' wrong with him. Between me and you, I'm hoping this lasts 'cause this is a really, really good guy, man."