See Mike Shouhed Tease MJ Javid's Love of Animal Print Clothing in Hilarious Shahs of Sunset Clip

Jungle (and baby) fever!
In a hilarious exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, June 13 episode of Shahs of Sunset, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Mike Shouhed go shopping ahead of co-star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's baby shower/sip and see/welcome party for son Elijah. But it turns out the party title is just semantics.
"A sip and see is a Southern tradition where women sip mimosas and see the baby," MJ, who is mom to two-year-old Shams, tells the camera. "That's exactly what I did last year. Whereas a welcome party is when Golnesa doesn't want to copy me, so we have to rebrand it for her ego."
Golnesa's jungle-themed bash calls for costumed outfits, and Mike tries to guess which animal print jumpsuit MJ will wear. From zebra stripes to leopard spots, MJ certainly has a lot of outfits to choose from!
Mike deadpans that he'll just go as a snake.
"Do you want to mimic somebody else?" MJ dishes some more shade.
GG exclusively shared details of her sip and see with E! News in October 2020. As for that jungle theme, the party concept was a no-brainer for the proud mom.
"Elijah's face lights up whenever he sees one of our pets and he is absolutely mesmerized whenever he sees animals on TV, so I knew I had to do something with animals," GG gushed. "I recently saw Dramane Koné in a Beyoncé video and thought he was amazing, so I decided to combine animals, drums and dance for the event and ended up with an African jungle theme."
And yes, MJ looked amazing per usual in a femme fatale-style leopard print bodysuit complete with a cat eye mask.
Watch the hilarious clip above!
Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes on Peacock any time.
