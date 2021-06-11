KardashiansKanye & IrinaPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos
See Mike Shouhed Tease MJ Javid's Love of Animal Print Clothing in Hilarious Shahs of Sunset Clip

Plus, MJ Javid throws shade at Shahs of Sunset co-star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's sip and see party to celebrate son Elijah. Watch the LOL-worthy sneak peek below!

Jungle (and baby) fever!

In a hilarious exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, June 13 episode of Shahs of SunsetMercedes "MJ" Javid and Mike Shouhed go shopping ahead of co-star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's baby shower/sip and see/welcome party for son Elijah. But it turns out the party title is just semantics. 

"A sip and see is a Southern tradition where women sip mimosas and see the baby," MJ, who is mom to two-year-old Shams, tells the camera. "That's exactly what I did last year. Whereas a welcome party is when Golnesa doesn't want to copy me, so we have to rebrand it for her ego." 

Golnesa's jungle-themed bash calls for costumed outfits, and Mike tries to guess which animal print jumpsuit MJ will wear. From zebra stripes to leopard spots, MJ certainly has a lot of outfits to choose from! 

Mike deadpans that he'll just go as a snake. 

"Do you want to mimic somebody else?" MJ dishes some more shade. 

Shahs of Sunset Season 9 Cast Photos

GG exclusively shared details of her sip and see with E! News in October 2020. As for that jungle theme, the party concept was a no-brainer for the proud mom.

"Elijah's face lights up whenever he sees one of our pets and he is absolutely mesmerized whenever he sees animals on TV, so I knew I had to do something with animals," GG gushed. "I recently saw Dramane Koné in a Beyoncé video and thought he was amazing, so I decided to combine animals, drums and dance for the event and ended up with an African jungle theme."

And yes, MJ looked amazing per usual in a femme fatale-style leopard print bodysuit complete with a cat eye mask. 

Watch the hilarious clip above! 

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).

