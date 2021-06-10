Kris Jenner Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's Romance With Travis Barker

It's safe to say Kris Jenner is a proud member of Team #Kravis.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue documenting their love story on social media, fans of the couple may be curious to know what momager Kris thinks of the relationship.

During an interview with On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on June 10, the iHeartRadio team praised the couple's romance leading Kris to reveal that she thinks it's amazing, sweetie.

"Isn't it great?" she shared with Ryan Seacrest. "I know, it's the best."

And when Tanya Rad asked Kris to share her thoughts on Kourtney's latest social media post that included Travis' blood, the family matriarch admitted she was just trying to keep up. "Here's the thing. I don't know what that means," Kris joked. "I've got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what's going on."

Earlier this week, the Poosh founder raised eyebrows when she randomly posted a vial of the Blink-182 rocker's blood online. Instead of explaining more through text, Kourtney chose a black heart emoji.