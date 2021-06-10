Hair Products to Protect Your Tresses This Summer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For a lot of us, the summer season means a lot more time outdoors. While time in the sun can be fun, it's important to make sure we take care of ourselves. Of course, it's vital to apply sunblock to our skin, but what about our hair? Yes, you need to protect your tresses from the sun as well. In the summer, our hair and scalp can suffer from UV damage, frizz, dry ends, greasy roots, faded color, and other issues that are specific to the season. Swimming in pools and oceans in addition to sweating in the sun can really throw your hair for a loop.
We all have some summer hair struggles, but don't worry because we've found some game-changing solutions. Check out our go-to products, get your Shop Girl Summer on, and click "add to cart."
Supergoop! Poof Part Powder SPF45
No one wants red, peeling, or flaky skin on their scalp after a beach day. When you're outside, it makes sense to put your hair back (without a part) to prevent your part from getting burned from the sun. However, if you don't want to brush your hair back, you need to protect your skin.
Spray this 1-2 inches away from your hair right at the part. Just blend it in a bit with your fingertips or a brush and you're ready to enjoy your time outside. The mineral-based formula is infused with SPF 45.
Amika The Shield Style anti-humidity spray
You need this in your life! This heat-activated spray protects your hair against frizz-inducing humidity for over 24 hours. Shake up the can and then lightly spray it on damp or dry hair before heat styling. And, yes, it's safe for color-treated hair.
Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water Resistant Mask
This product was originally formulated for the US Olympic synchronized swim team. It's a water-resistant, protective cream that shields the hair against the damaging effects of chlorine, salt water and UV rays. It prevents discoloration and dryness that can result from chlorinated water, salt water, and sun exposure. The formula is also infused with sunscreen and, as the name states, it basically acts like swim cap to protect your tresses.
Aveda Sun Care After-Sun Hair Masque
You need to have this hair mask in your arsenal this summer to restore the look of sun-exposed hair. It restores weakened hair and moisturizes. After shampooing your hair, apply this to your hair. Leave it on for 2-5 minutes and then rinse it out. Use this weekly or whenever your hair is exposed to sun, salt and chlorine.
Batiste Dry Shampoo
No one wants sweaty hair, but sometimes you can't hop in the shower as quickly as you'd like. That's why dry shampoo is a summer essential. Get those oils and grease out of your hair with this classic Batiste dry shampoo, which has 12,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Sun Bum Sunscreen Scalp Spray SPF 30
Yes, there is a sunscreen that's specially formulated for your hair. It's lightweight, yet nourishing. It protects your hair without weighing it down. And for now, Sun Bum products are buy one, get one half off at Ulta.
Rahua Hydration Detangler + UV Barrier
This spray is the antidote to multiple summer hair struggles. It blocks humidity, detangles, softens, reduces frizz, and prevents damage. It also has a UV defense prior, which provides photoprotection for your hair. Yes, that includes color-treated hair too.
Rita Hazan Lock + Block Protective Spray
Protect your hair against humidity, block UV rays, and lock in your style with this weightless spray from Rita Hazan. It's a must-have for anyone with color-treated hair.
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Hair Spray
Lock in your style with this anti-humidity hair spray from Oribe. It provides a flexible hold while combating frizz, humidity, and free radicals. It's what you need to maintain your look whether you're rocking a sleek blowout or some natural curls.
Vitabrid Hair Tonic Professional Intensive Scalp Tonic
This award-winning two-piece system is essential to promote scalp health and increase collagen production. Your hair can use all the TLC it can get in the summer months. It has antioxidant protection, minimizes UV damage, and prolongs the life of hair color
