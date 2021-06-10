Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Applauds Husband Tyler's 34-Pound Fitness Transformation

Weitere : "Teen Mom" Star Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage

Tyler Baltierra is celebrating the fruits of his fitness.

On Thursday, June 10, the Teen Mom reality star and soon-to-be father of four took to social media and unveiled the results of his year-long fitness journey. "YEAR 1 DOWN!" he proclaimed in his Instagram caption. "165lbs on the left (In 2020) & 199lbs on the right (still in the process of shredding my fat % down)."

Offering more context on the before-and-after photos he shared, Tyler explained, "My goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible."

While celebrating the milestone, the 29-year-old dad addressed the progress he's made even if he has more to do. "I'm not exactly where I want to be," he noted, "but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from."

As he enthusiastically concluded, "I Can't wait to see what year 2 looks like! #IAmMyOnlyCompetition#FitnessJourney#FitnessTransformation."