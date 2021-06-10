Selena Gomez’s Epic Basketball Fail Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Weitere : Selena Gomez Teases "SG3" Era--And Fans Are Freaking Out!

At least Selena Gomez gave it her best shot.



While recently hanging out with friends, the "Same Old Love" singer took her pals up on their challenge of playing basketball and let's just say—we don't think Selena is thinking of the heading to the NBA as her next career move.



"So, my friends asked me if I could do a three-pointer and I said ‘yes,''' the 28-year-old star confessed as she broke out in a laugh. One pal then noted, "So, here we are."



Before taking her position on the court, Selena turned to the camera to reveal a pre-game injury that might affect her chances of making it in for her three-pointer.



"Update—I recently had an injury in the kitchen," the actress shared in her Instagram Story video while comically showing off a Band-Aid on one of her middle fingers. "And I may not be able to perform well, so you know."



After getting some encouragement from one of her friends, Selena took the shot—and swiftly missed. The "We Don't Talk Anymore" artist jokingly wrote as the caption during her attempt, "So... I can't."