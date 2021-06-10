Kanye & IrinaKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

See Miranda Cosgrove Revive Her Drake & Josh Meme in iCarly Revival's Opening Sequence

The iCarly revival's new opening footage was released on June 9 ahead of the show's premiere next week, and fans were thrilled to see Miranda Cosgrove recreate her beloved meme.

Miranda Cosgrove is giving her fans an interesting treat in the iCarly revival's opening.

On Wednesday, June 9, Paramount+ released the opening theme footage from the show's highly anticipated revival ahead of its June 17 premiere. The video delighted fans for any number of reasons, one of which is the fact that the 28-year-old actress recreates her can-holding meme that originated in a 2006 episode of Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh.

As social media users probably know, the popular meme focuses on Miranda's character, Megan Parker, sipping a soda and saying the word "interesting" as she uses her computer to research skin ailments that she wants to trick brother Drake (Drake Bell) into thinking he has.

In the new version, present-day Miranda is playing her iCarly character, Carly Shay, while holding a similar can and smiling at the screen of a more modern desktop computer. The footage also features the tune "Leave It All to Me," which is the original iCarly theme song.

Fans were quick to voice their excitement about the moment, including one who tweeted, "omg love this progression for her." Another supporter posted, "I love it already omg."

Nickelodean/Paramount Plus

The revived iCarly will catch up with the vlogger and her pals as they try to balance work, family and romance in their twenties. Original stars Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie) are also returning. 

One performer who won't appear on the new version is Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett in the original. Jennette explained during a February episode of her podcast that she quit acting a few years back and feels "ashamed" of her previous projects.

Earlier this month, Miranda told E! News in an exclusive interview that although she "really wanted" Jennette to take part in the revival, Miranda is also "happy for her because I know that her life's taken her in a different direction and that she's really enjoying what she's doing right now."

Check out the new opening footage in the above video.

