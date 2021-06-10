Carrie Underwood's 2021 CMT Awards Performance Is Something Fans Will Want to Remember

Fans are going to remember this performance.
Durin the 2021 CMT Awards on June 9, country music admirers were treated to a wide variety of special collaborations you don't see on any stage.
But in the final hour of Nashville's star-studded show, Carrie Underwood took to the stage with Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE for a performance of their new song "I Wanna Remember."
Filmed from the Bonnaroo Farm, Carrie sported a Nicolas Jebran sequin blended black and white suit. The ensemble also featured a mesh metal statement piece belt.
"I wanna memorize you, wanna stay here forever / 'Cause I-I-I, I-I-I," the artists sang. "I take a picture in my mind so we're always together / 'Cause I-I-I, I-I-I wanna remember." The song is expected to be featured on NEEDTOBREATHE's forthcoming new album Into the Mystery, out on July 30.
So, what makes this song special for Carrie and the band comprised of Bear Rinehart, Seth Bolt, Josh Lovelace, Randall Harris and Tyler Burkum? If you ask the artists, the track has a personal message that fans may be able to relate to.
"'I Wanna Remember' is a nostalgic track and takes you back to the moments you never want to forget," the band said in a statement via Billboard. "We all came from small towns, and those roots have cemented into the fabric of the band and our music. Bear worked with Carrie on some of her recent projects, and we felt like her small-town roots and humble beginnings were the perfect addition to this song."
The band continued, "As soon as we got into the studio, we felt a connection with her as if she was a long time member of the band. Having someone with her talent and spirit sing on the song is an absolute honor for us."
The CMT Awards remains a special place for Carrie. The American Idol winner holds the record for most CMT trophies from a female artist.
And to the surprise of nobody, the proud mom took home even more awards Wednesday night including CMT Video of the Year thanks to her collaboration with John Legend titled "Hallelujah."
The queen of country is at it again!