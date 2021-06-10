Kanye & IrinaKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Meet the Married at First Sight Texas Couples Ready for Love in Season 13

Married at First Sight is headed to Houston and hoping love strikes 10 strangers who are ready to say "I do." Meet the couples who are opening up their hearts for fans.

von Mike Vulpo Jun 10, 2021 17:00Tags
TVReality TVPaarePromisEntertainmentMarried at First Sight
Weitere: "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but what about the love stories?

This summer, Married at First Sight is kicking off season 13 in Houston with 10 new singles agreeing to meet their spouse at the altar and enter into a marriage without having ever met each other beforehand.

For the first time, Lifetime's addictive reality series will feature an Asian-American couple who will celebrate their marriage with a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony. And because this season is based in Houston, viewers can expect dates filled with horseback riding, skeet shooting and plenty of BBQ.

Each week will feature two-hour episodes and capture each couple's emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, early nesting and eventually dealing with the daily struggles of working on their marriage. 

And after several weeks together, each couple will have to answer one very important question on Decision Day: Do they want to stay married, or do they want to get a divorce?

foto
Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

For now, get to know the brave individuals who signed up for the unique experiment in our gallery below.

Amber Charles / Amber Charles Photography
Zack & Michaela

Michaela, 30, is a successful realtor and often sells homes to newlyweds, leading her to want to have a partner to find a home with.

Zack, 27, is willing to explore this unconventional way to marriage in order to find his soulmate.

Chris Wineinger / CHRISWPHOTO
Ryan & Brett

Brett, 33, is a long-time fan of the series and willing to trust the process as a pragmatic hopeful romantic.

Ryan, 35, puts pressure on himself to find a wife because he wants to be a young, active father where he can coach his son's baseball team or fight off his daughter's potential suitors.

Amber Charles / Amber Charles Photography
Johnny & Bao

Bao, 35, never grew up wanting to be married, but in her 30s, she had a change of heart and is open to finding love. 

Johnny, 35, only wants to marry once and has been holding out for the perfect match. After seven years without success on dating apps, he is ready to have the experts take the reins.

Billy Agaba / AGABA STUDIOS
Jose & Rachel

Rachel, 33, was insecure when it came to dating, but this all changed with her last relationship. Though the romance ended, it restored her hopes of being in a loving marriage with the right man.

Jose, 35, seems to consistently meet women not seeking anything long term. He's ready to be married and possibly have kids one day.

Amber Charles / Amber Charles Photography
Myrla & Gill

Myrla, 34, is a leadership coach who believes the Married at First Sight experts will find her a perfect match.

Gil, 35, was born and raised in Colombia and wants the American dream including a wife, kids, pets and a white picket fence. 

Top Stories

1

See the Photo From Kanye West & Irina Shayk's Luxurious French Getaway

2
EXKLUSIV

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo

3
EXKLUSIV

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) returns July 21 at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime.

Top Stories

1

See the Photo From Kanye West & Irina Shayk's Luxurious French Getaway

2
EXKLUSIV

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo

3
EXKLUSIV

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

4

Katharine McPhee Makes Fashion Statement While Breastfeeding Her Baby

5

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spotted for the First Time Since France Trip