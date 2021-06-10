Meet the Married at First Sight Texas Couples Ready for Love in Season 13

Weitere : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but what about the love stories?

This summer, Married at First Sight is kicking off season 13 in Houston with 10 new singles agreeing to meet their spouse at the altar and enter into a marriage without having ever met each other beforehand.

For the first time, Lifetime's addictive reality series will feature an Asian-American couple who will celebrate their marriage with a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony. And because this season is based in Houston, viewers can expect dates filled with horseback riding, skeet shooting and plenty of BBQ.

Each week will feature two-hour episodes and capture each couple's emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, early nesting and eventually dealing with the daily struggles of working on their marriage.

And after several weeks together, each couple will have to answer one very important question on Decision Day: Do they want to stay married, or do they want to get a divorce?