8 Stores With Bridesmaid Dresses You'll Actually Want to Wear Again

There are so many details that go into planning a wedding. Choosing the wedding colors is only the beginning. After that, you need to choose flowers, linens, and bridesmaid dresses to complement that color scheme. Whether you're a bride picking out dresses for your friends or if you're a bridesmaid who has the option to choose her own look, there are just so many places to shop.

Take it from someone who has been a bridesmaid too many times to count, if your bride hasn't decided which store to get the dresses from, just hand her this list to steer her in the right direction. These sites are great because they have sizes that cater to many body types (including maternity options) with a wide variety of style and color choices. Instead of trying the rest, just start with the best. Keep on scrolling to find out why we adore Lulus, The Dessy Group, Birdy Grey, Show Me Your MuMu, BHLDN, Nordstrom, Windsor, and ASOS.