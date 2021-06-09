Riverdale Co-Stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Are Officially Back Together

Weitere : Are Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Back Together?!

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are officially giving it another go.

The Riverdale co-stars, who broke up in the fall of 2019, are dating once again, a source close to the TV show exclusively tells E! News.

"The break was nice for them and they reconnected on set of Riverdale," the source reveals.

How did their makeup come to be? According to the insider, "Being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together often made them realize they still have a strong connection and chemistry."

The source adds, "They care a lot about each other and have a bond from filming together for so many hours each day."

They're in no rush to get serious, with the source saying, "It's going well and they aren't putting too much stress on the relationship."

The cast of Riverdale reunited in Canada in the fall to resume filming after the pandemic. At the time, Camila was dating Grayson Vaughan (even kissing him goodbye on the tarmac before taking off).