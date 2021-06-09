How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West and Irina Shayk's Rumored Romance

Weitere : Kim Kardashian Says She'll Love Kanye West "For Life" in B-day Post

Is Kim Kardashian keeping up with the romance rumors about Kanye West and Irina Shayk?

A source told E! News that while the reality star knows about the gossip, she isn't paying it too much attention. "Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all," the insider shared. "If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates."

The rapper and the model have been sparking dating speculation over the past few weeks. And according to pictures published by DailyMail.com, the duo was recently spotted vacationing in Provence, France.

Kanye and Irina have known each other for years. Not only did she walk in his Paris Fashion Week show in 2012, but she was also mentioned in his song "Christian Dior Denim Flow" and appeared in his music video for "Power" in 2010.

"It was moving art and it was so much fun to work with Kanye because he's a great artist but also a great person," she told The Wall Street Journal's Speakeasy in 2011 about her cameo. "I was playing the role of an angel which I was doing more devil than angel."