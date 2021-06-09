Crystal Kung Minkoff Calls Sutton Stracke "Creepy & Weird" as Their Fight Worsens in RHOBH Preview

The coat in question.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's June 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke's misunderstandings continue to get worse during the Lake Tahoe trip.
Sutton visits Crystal's bedroom to clear the air before the ladies leave their vacation. Yet things aren't so easily smoothed over. "I just kind of wanted to end on a good note because you didn't come to dinner," Sutton apologizes to Crystal. "I feel like I was a part of that. I didn't do a great job of including you in the group and I should have been nicer."
While Crystal seems to accept Sutton's sentiments, she also remembers that Sutton went into her bedroom on the second night.
"To give you your coat..." Sutton adds in confusion.
Crystal counters, "I was naked."
"Yeah I know, I was worried, I was just giving your coat back," Sutton stands by her actions.
But Crystal starts crying: "If someone drops on the ground and covers their body, you don't like, stay in the room," she says through tears. "And then you said something like, 'What are you doing over there?' I just felt like my boundaries were crossed. I just felt kind of like my space was violated a little bit. It was weird."
Sutton points out that she did knock before going into Crystal's room, but Crystal calls it "so creepy and weird."
"I'm sorry, I don't mean to be 'creepy and weird,'" Sutton defends herself. "It was awkward. Do you know what I mean? Like, 'Sorry, don't know what you're doing in there.' It was not judgmental or anything."
In a confessional, Sutton deadpans that perhaps it would only be "creepy and weird" if Crystal was "raised in a women's prison."
Watch the very awkward sneak peek before tonight's new episode.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons on Peacock any time.
