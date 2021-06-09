Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Address Claim They Did Not Ask Queen About Baby Lili's Name

Weitere : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Names Daughter After Queen Elizabeth

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana is less than a week old, her name is already at the center of some conflicting chatter.

On Wednesday, June 9, the BBC reported, citing an unnamed Palace source, that the proud parents allegedly did not ask Queen Elizabeth II about naming their newborn Lilibet, which as royal fans well know, is the monarch's lifelong personal nickname.

Harry and Meghan, however, swiftly denied the claim. According to a spokesperson for the couple, before announcing their daughter's birth, Harry called his grandmother first of all his family members and shared his and Meghan's wish to name their baby girl Lilibet in honor of the queen. They would have used a different name if Queen Elizabeth did not support the choice.

The sovereign is not the only royal Lili is named after. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen," the baby's birth announcement explained, "to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."