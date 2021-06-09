Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Is Engaged to Hale Leon

Weitere : Ariana Grande's Stunning Wedding Dress: Details

Frankie Grande is engaged to Hale Leon!

The 38-year-old Broadway star popped the question to the 28-year-old actor with a virtual reality proposal at Dreamscape in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 8.

"He said YES!" Frankie wrote on Instagram. "WE'RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT! I can't wait to post the video… but for now enjoy these beautiful photos taken by @toddthephotographer in the iconic @people magazine. What a way to celebrate #pride."

The Rock of Ages alum described the big moment as "magical" and said he'd been working with Dreamscape for months. He also posted a close-up of their David Yurman diamond rings.

After Hale said yes, the couple celebrated with their nearest and dearest—including Frankie's sister Ariana Grande and mom Joan Grande—at Dreamscape. The VR venue appears to hold a special place in their hearts. According to People, which was first to break the engagement news, the location was where Frankie and Hale had one of their first dates after meeting in 2019. The two also enjoyed a sweet treat at Sugar Factory.