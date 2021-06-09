Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Kidnap and Rape of Murdered British Woman Sarah Everard

British police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive whose death sparked outrage worldwide.
According to NBC News, Couzens virtually appeared in a London court on Tuesday, June 8, where he entered a guilty plea on charges of kidnapping and raping Everard. The Guardian reports Couzens is suspected of kidnapping her on the night of March 2, while the rape allegedly took place between March 2 and 10.
Additionally, per The Guardian, the 48-year-old officer "admitted responsibility" for killing Everard, but has not yet entered a plea on the charge of murder.
During the hearing, it was shared that a psychiatric report on Couzens may be ready by next month, according to The Guardian, when he is next scheduled to appear in court.
Members of the Everard family, including Sarah's parents Jeremy and Susan, were present for the hearing.
Couzens remains in custody at the Belmarsh prison in south-east London.
He was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Everard on March 10, but two days later he was charged with both kidnapping and murder. The two charges coincided with the discovery of Everard's remains in a wooded area of Kent, England, where Couzens and his wife lived.
On June 1, U.K. Metropolitan Police confirmed Everard's cause of death. "A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck," a spokesperson stated. "Sarah's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."
According to The New York Times, the Everard family said in a statement, "Sarah was bright and beautiful — a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable."
Though Couzens' arrest ended the family's search for their daughter, it ignited questions about the Met's hiring practices, as well as disciplinary actions.
The New York Times reported Couzens was previously arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at a fast food restaurant in south London on Feb. 28. It's unclear how the Met responded to the allegations, but on March 12, they confirmed a police watchdog is investigating whether two officers had "responded appropriately" to the allegations against Couzens.
Women across Britain and abroad mourned Everard's death, including Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who laid flowers at a memorial for the 33 year old on Saturday, March 13.