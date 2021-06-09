See Evan Peters Become Jeffrey Dahmer in First Photo From Netflix's Monster

Weitere : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Evan Peters has completely transformed his look for his upcoming role as convicted serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer.

On Tuesday, June 8, the 34-year-old Mare of Easttown star was photographed in costume for the first time while on the Los Angeles set of the forthcoming Netflix limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan's role as the title character in the 10-episode project from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan was first announced in March.

To play the criminal who was captured in 1991 and later sentenced to 16 lifetime prison terms before he was killed by a fellow inmate in 1994, Evan sported blonde hair and glasses, along with a checkered shirt and jeans. The actor, known for previously collaborating with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story, can be seen in character in the below photo.

The true-crime series' cast also includes Richard Jenkins, who is playing Jeffrey's father. In addition, Niecy Nash portrays Glenda Cleveland, a Milwaukee woman who reported Jeffrey months before he was eventually arrested in July 1991.