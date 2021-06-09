Armie Hammer Enters Treatment Program for “Drug, Alcohol and Sex Issues”

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Then, in March, lawyer Gloria Allred and her client, whose first name is Effie, held a press conference in which Effie claimed she started dating Hammer in 2016, when she was 20 years old. "He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually," she alleged, adding, "On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles."

Hammer denied the allegation in a statement from his attorney, Andrew Brettler. The lawyer said in a statement, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

In response to reports that Hammer is seeking treatment, Allred issued a statement from Effie to E! News, which read, "While I am glad that Armie is finally getting the help I begged him to get for so long, this does not take away all of the immense pain and suffering he has caused me."

The same day as the press conference, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that Hammer is the "main suspect" of an investigation regarding rape and assault allegations.

Last month, Hammer resurfaced in the Cayman Islands, where he was spotted dining at a tiki bar with friends. At the time, an LAPD spokesperson said there were no updates in the investigation. E! News reached out on June 8 for any updates and did not hear back.

In the wake of his scandals, the father of two has dropped out of a number of Hollywood projects, including Shotgun Wedding and The Offer.

E! News has reached out to Hammer's lawyer and Chambers' rep for comment about the treatment center, and hasn't heard back. His lawyer and Chambers did not respond to Vanity Fair's request for comment.