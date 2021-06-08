Drew Peterson’s Ex Recalls Scary "Red Flags" and What He Told Her About Missing Wife Stacy's Whereabouts

Drew Peterson's ex-fiancée Christina Raines is looking back on her relationship with the convicted murderer, who her father, Ernie Raines, says he was always suspicious of.
In the upcoming episode of Cellmate Secrets: Drew Peterson, the father-daughter duo recall Christina's 2007 engagement to Drew, which coincided with the investigation into his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson's, disappearance. As Ernie tells it, "I was worried about her."
Christina, who was 23 at the time, didn't believe Drew could've hurt Stacy until they got in a lover's spat that year. She explains she broke up with Drew and went to stay with an ex-boyfriend at the height of the investigation in January 2009, at which point Drew turned possessive.
"Me and my ex-boyfriend were just friends at that time," she remembers, "and Drew texted me, he was like, 'What are you doing on his lap?'"
Christina admits she was on her ex's lap, but jumped off upon reading Drew's message. She says, "I was like, 'How would you even know?' And he was like, 'I was looking through your window.'"
She adds he clearly had "trust issues," but there were other "red flags" that began to pop up.
And though she initially believed her future husband was innocent of hurting Stacy, Christina says she asked him what he thought happened to his fourth wife. His answer? "She took $25,000 in cash and a couple of bikinis and took off."
"I knew better than that though," Christina shares. "All of her stuff was still there. Everything. I mean, stuff that you'd take with you if you were leaving—her whole wardrobe, her prescriptions, her cell phone."
Christina also discusses his reaction to the investigation, including the moment police exhumed the remains of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Christina remembers Drew's response to the events, sharing, "He would crack jokes like, 'I should've cremated her.'"
Ultimately, investigators determined Kathleen was killed by Drew, who staged the crime scene so it looked like an accident, according to The Chicago Tribune. Drew was convicted of her homicide in 2009.
In 2016, a jury found Drew guilty solicitation of murder and solicitation of murder for hire, after he tried to arrange the assassination of Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Stacy Peterson's whereabouts are still unknown to this day.
Cellmate Secrets: Drew Peterson premieres this Friday, June 11 on Lifetime.