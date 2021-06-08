Kaitlyn Bristowe, Becca Kufrin and More Bachelor Nation Stars React to Chris Harrison's Exit

It's the end of an era.

On Tuesday, June 8, Chris Harrison confirmed he was officially exiting The Bachelor franchise after 19 years of hosting the long-running ABC dating series.

"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," he began his Instagram statement. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

In addition to Chris's announcement, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment—the companies behind the franchise—released a joint statement that read in part, "We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

The news of the 49-year-old star's departure comes four months after he revealed he was temporarily "stepping aside" from the long-running show.