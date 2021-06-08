BREAKING

Justin Sylvester Share BTS Pics While Co-Hosting the Today Show

von Samantha Bergeson Jun 08, 2021
E! News personality Justin Sylvester is having the time of his life Today

The Emmy nominated co-host of E! News' Daily Pop traveled to New York City to guest host on the Today show opposite anchor Jenna Bush Hager this week. Justin adorably captured his arrival at 30 Rock studios after starting his morning off with DJ Khaled's "We Going Crazy" track. 

"Do you think I'm excited? I'm super pumped," Justin told fans on Instagram Stories. "By the way guys, I'm at the Today show if you didn't know. This is crazy. I feel like I became Mrs. Brad Pitt overnight. It's nuts. This is the craziest morning of my life." 

Even "the one and only" Jenna gave Justin a sneak peek into her dressing room! "Everybody's just so nice," Justin gushed. "I'm finally here you guys!" 

Justin has appeared on Today as a guest since 2019 to test Jenna and co-host Hoda Kotb's pop culture knowledge and dish on Real Housewives. He previously co-hosted the hit NBC morning talk show in December 2020. Justin will be guest hosting both the June 8 and 9 episodes.

See Justin's excitement at returning to the Today show with his behind-the-scenes photo diary below!

Tune in tomorrow, June 9 at 10 a.m. ET/PT to see Justin co-host the fourth hour.

Instagram/Justin Sylvester
He Woke Up Like This

Justin Sylvester shared a shirtless post-shower pic in his hotel room. "Waking up for @todayshow with @djkhaled," the E! News personality captioned while listening to "We Going Crazy." 

Instagram/Justin Sylvester
Morning Brew

With an under-eye gold mask on, Justin wrote, "BUT FIRST, COFFEE" on Instagram. 

Instagram/Justin Sylvester
Arriving at the Studio

Justin started his day in the studio wearing a black mask and chic washed out gray tee. "I'm pumped," he gushed.

Instagram/Justin Sylvester
Mrs. Brad Pitt

Justin joked all the pampering made him feel like "Mrs. Brad Pitt" at 30 Rock.

Instagram/Justin Sylvester
A Peek Inside Jenna's Dressing Room

Besties Justin and Jenna Bush Hager are more than happy to see each other again!

Instagram/Justin Sylvester
Lights, Camera, Action

Justin grabs his notes for the Hoda & Jenna segment before heading onstage. 

Instagram/Justin Sylvester
TODAY's The Day!

Justin and Jenna wow audiences together while hosting the TODAY show. 

