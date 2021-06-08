Simone Biles Reveals the One Thing She and NFL Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Fight About

Weitere : Simone Biles Talks Landing History-Making Gymnastics Move

As if we needed another reason to idolize Simone Biles!

The record-breaking Olympic gymnasts has defied gravity, landed a Yurchenko double pike and became the first woman to win 7th all-around U.S. gymnastics title ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Yet Biles can add another title to her list: #CoupleGoals!

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, Biles couldn't help but gush over her NFL player boyfriend Jonathan Owens. "He's actually the hardest working athlete I know," Biles smiled in the June 8 segment above. "But we definitely get in fights all the time about which sport is harder...We're always supporting each other but then at the end of the day we still bond on a crazy level."

Owens even shared on Instagram on June 7 that it was an "amazing experience" watching Biles compete for the first time in-person. "You didn't disappoint," Owens penned to his love. "It's so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that‼️ I'm so proud of you my lil champ."